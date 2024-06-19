Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $1,824,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on J. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.09 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

