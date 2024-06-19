Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JEF opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

