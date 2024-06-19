Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.26) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.02). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.26), with a volume of 311,914 shares trading hands.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 728.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.50.
About Jet2 plc (DTG.L)
Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.
