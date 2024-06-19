JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 50,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.91. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 162,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 222,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.