Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,217 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,926.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.6 %
JOBY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
