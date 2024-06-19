Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.43 and last traded at $146.03. 1,125,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,321,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

The company has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $2,200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

