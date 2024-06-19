JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.43 and last traded at $193.99. Approximately 1,078,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,087,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

