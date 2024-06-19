Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NYSE KAI opened at $280.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kadant has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $110,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after buying an additional 306,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $92,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

