Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 454 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $124.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

