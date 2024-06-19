Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 64 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,469.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,428.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.69 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,012.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

