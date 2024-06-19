Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.