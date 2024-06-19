Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Celsius
In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius
Celsius Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Celsius Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celsius
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.