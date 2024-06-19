Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires Shares of 4,853 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.