Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.20 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.79 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

