Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys 1,600 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

