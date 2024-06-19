Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,969.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,893.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

