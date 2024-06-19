Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

POR stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

