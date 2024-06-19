Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 64.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,903,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $437,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $185,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.98 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

