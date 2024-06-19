Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Decreases Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,054,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,461,000 after buying an additional 865,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after buying an additional 83,588 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,075,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.