Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 341.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

