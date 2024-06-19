Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $150,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2,658.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Atkore were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after acquiring an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period.

NYSE ATKR opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

