Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $158,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

WTS stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.