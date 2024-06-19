Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $167,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,752,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $407.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.