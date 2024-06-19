Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $170,000 Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

NYSE:SNX opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

