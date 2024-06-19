Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $171,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,349 shares of company stock worth $2,401,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

