Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $207,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $1,396,846.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,865,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,415,077.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

