Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $374,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,336 shares of company stock worth $10,563,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

