Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PBF opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at $700,237,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,383,900 shares of company stock valued at $61,580,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.