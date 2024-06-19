Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $484,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

