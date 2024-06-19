Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $165,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

