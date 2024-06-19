Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $167,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $69,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

