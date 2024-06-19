Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $429,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,786.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

