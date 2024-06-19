Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $150,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

