Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $343,000 Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $18,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,698,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,631 shares of company stock worth $22,354,915. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.32 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

