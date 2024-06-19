Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

