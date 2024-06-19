Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $620.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

