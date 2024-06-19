Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

