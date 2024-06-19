Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

