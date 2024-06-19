Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

