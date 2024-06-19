Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 130 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $932,571,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,039.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $960.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,052.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

