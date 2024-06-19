Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 3,989 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Teradata were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Down 1.1 %

TDC opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

