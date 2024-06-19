Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 8,662 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 193.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Endeavor Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 361,195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

