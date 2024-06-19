Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 89.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 93,163 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

