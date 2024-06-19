Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Robert Half by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after buying an additional 66,049 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RHI opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.