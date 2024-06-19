Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 1,751 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

