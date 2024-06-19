Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 2,104 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kirby by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

