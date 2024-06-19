Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 718 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $622,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $233.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

