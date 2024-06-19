Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,639.71 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,181.71 and a one year high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,687.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,563.37.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

