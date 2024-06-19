Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 1,715 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.5 %

TOL stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

