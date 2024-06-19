Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 2,323 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

