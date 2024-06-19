Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 2,619 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lessened its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.8 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.21. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

